National Night Out set Tuesday

Wylie Police Department and Wylie Fire-Rescue invite members of the community to come downtown Tuesday, Oct. 2 and get acquainted during National Night Out festivities.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Olde City Park.

Festivities will include public safety displays and activities, free hot dogs, drinks, cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones, bounce houses, barrel train, pony rides, face painting, Wylie FFA petting zoo, a brief fireworks finale and, tentatively, a helicopter landing.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]