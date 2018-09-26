WISD academic distinctions, bond program presented

Academic distinctions and a proposed $187 million construction bond issue were recapped last week at a meeting of the Wylie Independent School District Board of Trustees.

The meeting was held Monday, Sept. 17, at the WISD Educational Service Center.

Assistant Superintendent Kim Spicer presented distinctions earned on school campuses based on State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests administered to Wylie students this year, noting that 18 of 19 campuses earned distinctions.

Three campuses earned all the distinctions available to them. Students at Hartman Elementary, Draper Intermediate and Cooper Junior High were recognized in English/language arts, mathematics, academic growth, closing the performance gap and post secondary preparedness. In addition, Cooper and Draper were recognized in mathematics and Cooper students earned a distinction in social studies.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]