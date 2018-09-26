WHS theatre to perform on Broadway

A group of Wylie High theatre students will head to Broadway this summer to perform alongside some of the most famous musical theatre stars – and all for charity.

Wylie High is one of just eight high schools in the country selected to participate in Arts for Autism. It is a one-night performance at New York’s Gershwin Theatre benefitting Autism Speaks.

“We received an email with an invitation to apply,” said Theatre Director Polly Harrison. “I applied by sending not only the application, but the demographics and a video of one of our performances. It was ‘Footloose’ from last year. At that point they determine where you are in your ability, and if you’re capable of doing what they’re asking you to do.”

Harrison invited 52 of her advanced students, and 36 signed up to go. They will perform with seven other schools and several Broadway professionals.

For the full story, see the Sept. 26 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]