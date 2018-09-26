Treasurer charged in Lavon chamber theft

The treasurer of Lavon Area Chamber of Commerce was arrested last week on a charge alleging she stole $9,928 from the organization.

Lavon Police obtained a warrant Thursday, Sept. 20, to arrest Melissa Markle, 37, on a charge of theft greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 from a nonprofit organization.

Police Chief Mike Jones reported that the charge is a third degree felony and was enhanced because a nonprofit organization was the victim.

On Sept. 6, a discrepancy in the chamber’s bank account was found by personnel at Independent Bank, Jones said, which prompted an investigation by bank employees, chamber of commerce representatives and police. The police investigation was led by Lt. Roger Myers.

“We got some good breaks,” the police chief said, noting that public support aided the investigation. “The public is a critical element in solving crimes.”

Jones reported that the theft occurred over about a year with amounts taken by Markle, a local photographer, to pay personal bills.

