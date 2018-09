For the second time, Wylie Chamber of Commerce has cancelled the 2018 Wylie Championship Rodeo that was set to run this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22.

The reason for the cancellation is forecast rain in the area over the weekend.

The chamber postponed the rodeo from its original date of Sept. 7-8 because of a rain forecast.

New date for the event is Oct. 5-6.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]