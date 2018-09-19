Patriots pull out come from behind win

Wylie Prep football pulled out some late game heroics last Saturday at Uland Field.

The Patriots (2-1) scored with just 12 seconds left to knock off rival Lucas Christian Academy 72-62.

“In all my time coaching that game ranks in the top 10 for sure. We overcame some adversity and found a way to win,” WP head coach Larry Uland said. “It was a good win for the younger kids and the team as a whole.”

Lucas Christian (1-3) led 12-7 after one quarter.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]