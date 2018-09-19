Kidnapping charge filed

A Wylie man was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon for allegedly forcing his estranged wife to leave her place of employment at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at 12:13 p.m. and was reported in a 911 emergency call placed by the victim, Wylie Police Department Sgt. Donald English reported.

The suspect, 71-year-old Luis Pena, went to his estranged wife’s place of employment in the 1500 block of Park Blvd. and confronted her with a gun as she was leaving, English said. She was forced into her vehicle and then drove to Pena’s residence, the police sergeant explained.

At the residence, the victim drove away as Pena exited the vehicle and then contacted police from another location, English said.

WPD detectives responded to assist in the investigation, obtained an arrest warrant for Pena and took him into custody at his residence in the 400 block of South Fork Blvd.

Pena was booked into Collin County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

For more stories like this see the Sept. 19 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]