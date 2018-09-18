Parks master plan sessions set

The public is invited to provide its input at any of four sessions to develop a new master plan for Wylie Parks and Recreation. The sessions are at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Senior Recreation Center, 800 Thomas Street, and Thursday, Oct. 4 at Wylie Recreation Center, 300 Country Club Road, Bldg. 200.

Citizen input is sought in such areas as programs and activities, parks and play structures, open spaces, trails, pavilions, Lavon Lake lakefront use, amphitheater, events, and special use facilities.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 972-516-6340.

