Chamber again watching weather for rodeo

After a 2-week weather delay, the Wylie Championship Rodeo is set to run this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21-22, unless weather interferes again.

Chamber Chairman Mike Agnew reports that rain is forecast again this weekend and if the forecast holds, the chamber will make a decision by 10 a.m. Thursday whether to cancel the rodeo again.

If the event is canceled a second time, the last open date of the year would be Oct. 5-6.

The rodeo is at the arena on Hensley Lane. Free shuttle service will be provided from the home side of Wylie Stadium.

By Joe Reavis