Victim robbed during sale

Wylie police are investigating a robbery last week during which a 15-year-old victim was assaulted when he met an individual to whom he was going to sell a pair of shoes.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, in the 400 block of Rutherford Street.

Sgt. Donald English reported that the 15-year-old male agreed over the Internet to sell a pair of shoes to an individual, but when he met the purchaser he was assaulted and robbed of the shoes. The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical treatment, English said.

Wylie police detectives have identified a possible suspect but are not releasing information on the suspect because of pending formal charges, the sergeant explained.

Wylie Police Department offers a safe exchange zone for use by citizens to buy, sell and trade e-commerce items. The zone is located at the police department, 2000 N. Hwy. 78, and is under constant surveillance and monitoring.

For more stories like this, see the Sept. 12 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]