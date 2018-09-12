Lady Pirates open district with victory

It was a successful start to the District 10-6A season for Wylie volleyball.

They beat host Naaman Forest 25-13, 22-25, 25-18, 25-12. That was the second straight win, with the other coming by a margin of 25-18, 25-17 in the Garland ISD tournament.

The week opened with a 25-20, 27-25, 24-26, 25-22 non-district closing victory at Rockwall-Heath.

The Lady Pirates were 20-7 and 1-0 in district as of Monday, Sept. 10.

For the full story see the Sept. 12 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]