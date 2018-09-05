Wylie citizens oppose property tax rate

Citizens voiced opposition to the proposed Wylie property tax rate at last night’s city council meeting.

Wylie City Council is scheduled to adopt the 2018 property tax rate and fiscal year 2018-19 budget Tuesday, Sept. 11, at a meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Complex.

However, two council members may recommend a lower levy than what has already been proposed.

Public hearings on the budget and tax rate were conducted Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.

The proposed city budget shows $43.1 in general fund expenses and total expenses from all funds of $65.4 million.

Proposed property tax rate is 73.5848 cents per $100 assessed valuation, a reduction of about 4.5 cents from the 2017 rate and a penny more than the effective tax rate, the levy required to generate the same revenue as in the prior year.

Last night, eight Wylie residents spoke against the proposed rate, imploring the council to lower the rate to the effective level.

“I encourage the council to budget and spend conservatively,” Lauryl Duncan said at the hearing.

Councilmembers Timothy Wallis and Matthew Porter sided with the speakers but were unable to advance a motion for a lower rate because the public hearings were not posted for council action. They could propose a lower tax rate to be considered at a future meeting.

The next scheduled council meeting is Sept. 11.

The city fiscal year begins Oct. 1, 2018 and runs through Sept. 30, 2019.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]