Council denies NTMWD zoning request again

For a second time, Wylie City Council denied a zoning request requested by North Texas Municipal Water District so that it can build a new operations center.

The second request was aired at a public hearing that was part of a council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 28.

NTMWD requested that zoning on a 4.134-acre tract located at the intersection of Lynda Lane and Forrest Ross Road be changed from agriculture to planned development-business government. An earlier request was for a zoning change to light industrial.

The 14,353-square-foot facility would replace an operations center built in the 1950s and would be used as a general office, training center, operations center and laboratory to test water samples.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]