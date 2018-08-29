WISD property tax rate gets nod of approval

A total school property tax rate of $1.64 per $100 assessed valuation, unchanged from last year, received approval last week from the Wylie Independent School District board of trustees.

The school board met in regular session Monday, Aug. 20. at the Educational Service Center.

Property tax revenues are estimated at $71 million this year to help fund a $135.5 million WISD budget for fiscal year 2018-’19. Last year’s adopted budget set revenue at $125.6 million and the amended 2017-18 budget show revenue of almost $140 million.

The 2018-19 budget includes $136.5 million in expenditures compared to last year’s budgeted expenditures of $125.6 million and $134.6 million in expenditures reported in the 2017-18 amended budget.

For the full story see the Aug. 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]