Share the Plate starts next month

Wylie kids have a chance to show off their cooking skills to the entire district.

Share the Plate, a recipe contest, will occur throughout the majority of September. From Sept. 7 to Sept. 28, Wylie Independent School District’s student nutrition team will accept recipes for side dishes. Two winners will have their dishes featured across Wylie schools Oct. 12.

This is the second year of the contest, and officials hope to make it an annual tradition.

“It’s a good time for family bonding,” said Dawn Lin, director of student nutrition. “Cooking together is a good opportunity for lessons – you can teach math by cooking. Overall it’s just a good time to spend time with family. We hope to use that opportunity to encourage people to try a new recipe together at home, but also bring some into the school.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]