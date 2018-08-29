In one week 32 amateur boxers will step into the ring for the first time before an estimated crowd of five thousand people at Allen Event Center.

Friendly foes, DFW area firefighters and police officers, will face off against each other in the 17th annual Guns and Hoses Boxing Tournament after training only a few months for this much anticipated night.

The 3-hour evening of fun and camaraderie is much like any other professional boxing event with announcers, card girls and all the fanfare but includes an honor guard, bagpipes and a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace.

Ultimately, for the first responders, this fundraiser isn’t really about boxing; it’s about giving back to the brotherhood by getting into the ring to raise funds for the families of fallen officers in North Texas.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]