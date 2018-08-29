ATM targeted during break-in

Wylie Police are seeking information in connection with a break-in at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1400 McCreary Road, last week during which suspects attempted to access an ATM machine.

The break-in occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Sgt. Donald English said officers received information from Walmart security that there were multiple persons inside the business with sledgehammers and crowbars. On arrival, officers discovered that front doors to the building were forced open.

Police searched the building and surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspects who had fled the scene, English reported, and store management confirmed that an ATM machine had been damaged.

The sergeant noted that the suspects are believed to be part of a group targeting similar businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and that WPD investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious vehicles or persons around the area is asked to call Wylie Police at 972-442-8171.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]