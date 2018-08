The city of Wylie will hold the first of two public hearings on the 2018 proposed tax rate at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28 at the Wylie Municipal Complex, 300 Country Club, Wylie. The second hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4 .

The city will also hold a public hearing on the 2018 proposed budget tomorrow night as well.

Both notices for the hearings are included below.