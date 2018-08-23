Tax rate public hearing set

Wylie City Council will hold the first of two public hearings Tuesday, Aug. 28 on its proposed 2018 property tax rate and the 2018-19 budget.

The public hearings are part of City Council meetings that start at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Complex.

Tax rate is proposed at 73.5848 cents per $100 assessed valuation, which is a half cent more than the effective tax rate, but less than the 2017 levy. The effective rate is the levy required to raise the same amount of tax revenue on existing property that was generated in the prior year.

The second budget and tax rate public hearing is Tuesday, Sept. 4.

By Joe Reavis