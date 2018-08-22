Lifelong friends realize dream of teaching together in WISD

When classes began for the 2018-’19 school term, two Wylie Independent School District teachers realized a years-long dream of teaching in the district they attended as girls.

The dream was shared by Kaitlin Gipson and Mackenzie Spence, 2013 graduates of Wylie East High School. Gipson is starting her third year at Dodd Elementary and Spence joined the staff at Cooper Junior High this year.

“I wanted to come back here,” Spence said.

“This is where I will raise my kids,” Gipson declared.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]