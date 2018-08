Wylie East earned multiple non-district volleyball wins at home and away.

They began with a three-set win over visiting Frisco Independence.

The Lady Raiders opened the Allen Texas Open going third in Div. 7. They beat John Paul II in two sets, and fell by the same margin against Timber Creek and Plano East.

That finish placed them in the challengers bracket.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]