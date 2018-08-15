WISD candidates state qualifications

Three political newcomers are among five candidates for Wylie Independent School District trustee posts this week, and two of them are facing off against each other.

Filings for the Nov. 6 school board election opened July 23 and close Aug. 20. Voters will fill four seats.

Incumbents who are unopposed to date are Board President Mitch Herzog, Place 2, and Heather Leggett, Place 5. Herzog and Leggett were profiled in the newspaper last week.

Seeking the other two seats on the board are Stacie Smith and Nick Klein in Place 1, and Jacob Day in Place 6. The Place 1 position has been vacant since trustee Tom Westhora resigned this summer because he was moving from the area and the Place 6 position is currently held by Joe Stooksberry who has not filed for re-election.

For the full story see the Aug. 15 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]