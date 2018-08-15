Battle tested

Teams return experienced runners

After fielding young teams last season, Wylie’s boys and girls cross country teams return every runner for 2018.

The 10th place state meet finishing Pirates welcome back seniors Samuel Abdellatif, Blake Connell, Aidan Gardner, Thomas Sanitate and Hunter Widner. Juniors are Shimeles Abdellatif, Aidan Carter and school record holder in five mile for cross country Dylan Pitts.

Luke Lambert, 3,200-meter school record holder in track, is back for his sophomore season.

The Pirates will get added support from members of the junior varsity team that won district last year, in addition to a large crop of incoming freshmen from McMillan and Cooper Junior High.

By David Jenkins