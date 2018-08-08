WISD trustees seek new terms

Two Wylie Independent School District incumbent trustees seeking new terms point out that they want to continue their work that has helped make Wylie schools a district that attracts families to the area.

Seeking re-election are Board President Mitch Herzog, 47, Place 2, and past Board President Heather Leggett, 42, Place 5.

Other candidates for election are Nick Klein, 35, and Stacie Smith, 36, in Place 1 and Jacob Day, 34, in Place 6.

The WISD board election is Nov. 6.

For the full story see the Aug. 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]