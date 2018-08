It was a fitting ending to the summer season for a trio of Wylie High School track and field athletes.

Savannah Redmond, Trinity Washington and Ethan Hesson earned medals in the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa.

Hesson finished in second place in the pole vault in the 15-16 year old age division.

The incoming junior recorded a height of 14-04.50.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]