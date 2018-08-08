School starts Aug. 16

Watch for school zones, cellphone use

Students in Wylie Independent School District return to classes next week for the 2018-’19 term.

Classes get underway Thursday, Aug. 16 with elementary students and Achieve Academy reporting at 7:30 a.m., junior high at 8:15 a.m. and senior high at 9 a.m.

Teachers began their duties Monday, Aug. 6.

First break from the routine comes in a little more than two weeks when schools close Monday, Sept. 3, for Labor Day. Other fall term breaks are Oct. 8 for Fair Day and Nov. 19-23 for Thanksgiving. Christmas break starts Dec. 24 and runs through Jan. 4, 2019.

For the full story see the Aug. 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]