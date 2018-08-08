Saturday, 11 August, 2018
BREAKING NEWS
School starts Aug. 16

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

Look for cool deals at Main Street Antiques in downtown Farmersville during the hot days of August. Now thru August 31!
103 S. Main Street, Farmersville. www.facebook.com/jiles.1018/ ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

2 days ago

The Wylie News

Wylie East’s athletic booster club will host Meet the Raider Night Saturday, Aug. 11. Starting at 4:30 p.m., people may drop by Wylie Stadium to get to know Raider athletes for the upcoming school year. The event will feature games, bounce houses, photo opportunities and food, including Kona Ice. All the athletes will be introduced at 6 p.m. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News shared a Wylie History.

2 days ago

The Wylie News

Like local history? Check out our new group! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook