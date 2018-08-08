New STEAM books inspire learning, creativity

Keep the excitement of the new school year going by finding fun ways to encourage learning at home.

Consider introducing interactive and engaging books into your household that make STEAM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) more accessible.

Whether your children are reluctant readers or learning enthusiasts, these books will entertain budding scientists and inspire kids to make things and be creative.

Backyard Laboratory

Go on a journey of discovery in your backyard with “Maker Lab: Outdoors,” which offers 25 science projects and experiments that can be done outside, helping kids develop science skills through hands-on learning.

For the full story see the Aug. 8 issue or subscribe online.

Source: StatePoint