School district updates security

With the recent rise in school shootings, many families are concerned about students’ safety when school starts again. Wylie ISD, however, is working to keep kids safe from all types of threats.

According to Ian Halperin, executive director of communications, the district has worked all summer to install various security devices and revise plans of action.

“The Wylie ISD Safety and Security Committee has explored numerous suggestions and initiatives with the goal of finding solutions that are consistent, sustainable and practical,” said Halperin, who chairs the safety committee. “There are many things that could be done, but we are going to balance what the community wants with what first responders say has the greatest potential for keeping kids safe.”

Cameras will be installed at each school, requiring visitors to request entrance, show identification and sign in. Larger campuses will have additional cameras and buzzers, all with the intention of limiting visitors’ access. The district is working on ways to monitor all entrances at the two high schools.

For the full story see the Aug. 1 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]