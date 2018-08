Hesson to suit up for AAU Junior Olympics

Devin Hesson developed a love for pole vaulting at an early age.

He got his first taste as a seventh grader after being asked by a coach to try it out.

At the time pole vaulting was a new sport at Cooper Junior High.

After that first year he fell in love with it and hasn’t looked back since.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]