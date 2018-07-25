WPD answers lip-sync challenge

Wylie Police Department officers dusted off their musical chops and busted a few dance moves when they answered the lip-sync challenge, producing a video posted to social media sites.

The lip-sync challenge has been sweeping the country this summer with law enforcement officers performing to a variety of music in multiple situations. There is no prize offered for the best performance, it simply provides a way for officers to connect with their communities.

Departments are issuing challenges to each other to take part in the craze and citizens are prompting their police to jump into the fray.

“We were challenged by a number of citizens who contacted us through Facebook,” Community Relations Officer Nuria Arroyo said. “For us, it was a way to interact with the community in a positive manner, to bridge the gap between the police department and the community.”

