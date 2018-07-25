TAAF, AAU, USATF meets up next

It’ll be a family affair for three members of the O’Neal family of Murphy.

Christian will compete in the July 26-29 TAAF Summer Games of Texas and July 28 through Aug. 1 AAU Junior Olympic Games.

The Games of Texas will be held in Des Moines, Iowa and AAU meet is scheduled for College Station High School.

This will be incoming Boggess Elementary third grader’s first trip to Iowa and second straight to the Summer Games of Texas.

He’ll compete in the three events each at the Iowa and College Station.

Christian claimed three gold medals in the July 12-14 TAAF Region 7 meet at Greenville’s T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.

David Jenkins • djen[email protected]