NCTCOG seeks input on update to 10-year plan

The Regional 10-Year Plan, which identifies major projects to be implemented in Dallas-Fort Worth, will be presented at a public meeting at 6 p.m. July 23 in Arlington.

Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on the Regional Transportation Council’s list of amended projects and hear details about the project prioritization process. The North Central Texas Council of Governments has coordinated regularly with the Texas Department of Transportation regarding project revisions, resulting in the updated list. The expansion of Interstate Highway 635 East and the southeast corridor in Fort Worth are among the updated projects in the 10-year plan.

Allocated by the Texas Transportation Commission, the 10-year plan contains more than $7 billion in transportation funding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The plan is required by House Bill 20 and must consider congestion, safety, economic development, available funding, air quality and socioeconomic effects. By concentrating on these areas, the RTC and NCTCOG hope to improve mobility throughout the 12-county Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Additionally, staff will address highway corridors being designated by the Federal Highway Administration for various alternative fuels. The presentation will cover the status of corridor designations in Texas, NCTCOG’s involvement and what drivers can expect to see in the near future.

Proposed modifications to the list of funded projects will also be highlighted, along with AirCheckTexas Drive a Clean Machine and the Regional Smoking Vehicle Program.

Watch the meeting live at www.nctcog.org/video. For more information on the public meeting, visit www.nctcog.org/input.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.