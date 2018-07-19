Breaking news: attempted bank robbery foiled

A Greenville woman was arrested and jailed yesterday in an attempted robbery at the Bank of America branch in Murphy during which she reportedly poured lighter fluid and gasoline on the bank lobby floor.

The attempted robbery occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at 113 E. FM 544.

Murphy Police Chief Arthur Cotten related that a woman entered the bank, poured lighter fluid and gasoline on the floor and demanded cash. She also started pounding items in the bank with a hammer, the police chief noted.

Bank tellers and personnel called 9-1-1 at 1:24 p.m. and when Murphy police officers arrived, the woman ran out of the building toward her car. Cotten said that officers elected not to draw their weapons because there was no immediate danger to themselves or others, but did tazed the suspect.

When the woman not stop after being tazed, officers employed pepper spray. However, she reached her car and pulled a small child out and attempted to use the child as a shield before eventually surrendering, the police chief continued.

The woman was arrested and identified as Evelyn Misumi, 36. She was jailed at Collin County Detention Center on felony charges of aggravated robbery and abandoning/endangering a child with eminent danger of bodily injury.

Bank personnel or police officers reported no injuries.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

