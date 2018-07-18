TxDOT talks changes to FM 2514

Texas Department of Transportation will hold a meeting Thursday, July 19, to display design changes on a project to widen FM 2514 to a 4-lane divided road from east of Lavon Parkway to Brown Street in Wylie.

The meeting is from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Davis Intermediate School, 950 Park Blvd.

Design changes were made as the result of comments received from a public hearing in January. Those comments expressed concerns about creating a traffic bottleneck at the intersection of Brown and FM 2514, funneling more traffic into downtown Wylie, median openings and additional right-of-way required to widen the road.

Modifications made by TxDOT include revisions to median opening locations, reduction of the median width and reconfiguration of the Park Blvd and Brown St. intersections.

TxDOT reported that no additional right-of-way would be required to implement the design changes.

Information about the project will be on display at the meeting but no formal presentation will be made. Members of the project team will be available to explain the information and answer questions.

