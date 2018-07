Wylie ISD football will be represented in the upcoming NFL training camps.

Kyle Fuller enters his second season with the Houston Texans, who start practices July 26 in Sulphur Springs, WV.

They’ll practice at that location until Aug. 7 and return to Houston to close things out Aug. 19.

The preseason opens Aug. 9 at the Kansas City Chiefs and season starts Sept. 9 at the New England Patriots.

David Jenkins • [email protected]