Opinion: Freedom

Last week during the Tham Luang cave rescue I was glued to my Twitter feed! Maybe you were too as the rescue plan unfolded to save 13 lives trapped deep inside a cave. Different aspects of the story captivated my attention from the emotional connection that comes from being a father and a coach to the practical side of the sheer logistical scale it would take to free the boys. After much collaboration the rescue team executed the final plan that would save all 13 lives at the cost of one courageous diver. No doubt the hand of God was upon all involved and I can’t begin to image the joy on both the boys and parents’ faces when they were reunited at last! 18 days in a cave must have been an eternity!

There’s no way that I can relate to the physical and mental trauma these boys experienced being trapped in a cave. What I can relate to are those times in my life when I end up in a place I never intended to be with seemingly no way out. Can you relate? Maybe it was one bad decision or a series of bad decisions and before we know it we’re trapped with nowhere to turn?

So what can we do when we find ourselves on the backside of a decision that leaves us feeling trapped? There’s a few general principles that I’ve found to be true.

Take responsibility for our actions. The natural tendency is to continue digging deeper but there always comes a point when we hit the impenetrable wall. At some point the path forward is going to involve owning our mistakes and moving toward a preferred future. Owning a mistake isn’t fun or easy but it’s the necessary decision point to get things going in a better direction.

Craig Rush • Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus Pastor