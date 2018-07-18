How to recognize signs of heat stroke in dogs

Summer is a great time of year for people and their pets to enjoy the great outdoors and soak up some sun. Just as men and women exercise caution by applying sunscreen and staying hydrated on hot summer days, dog owners must take steps to protect their four-legged friends when bringing them outdoors.

Heat stroke can pose a serious threat to dogs on hot days. Dog owners who routinely take their pets outdoors in summer must learn how to protect canines from heat stroke and how to recognize its symptoms.

What is heat stroke?

Dogs suffer from heat stroke when their body temperatures exceed 104 F and the built-in mechanisms they rely on to cool themselves – including panting — cease to function properly. But any temperature 103 F or above is considered abnormal. According to PetMD, heat stroke is a form of non-fever hyperthermia that can lead to multiple organ dysfunction.

Is heat stroke immediately evident?

Heat stroke can overwhelm dogs quickly, so dog owners should be especially diligent and watch their dogs closely when they are spending time outside on hot days. Dogs may first suffer from mild heat-related stress or moderate exhaustion before they begin experiencing the more severe symptoms of heat stroke, so dog owners should look for signs of stress or fatigue and bring their dogs inside immediately after noticing such symptoms. The consequences of heat stroke are severe, so dog owners should always err on the side of caution.

For the full story see the July 18 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]