U.S. Senator John Cornyn meets with Judge Brett Kavanaugh

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’ve known the judge for a long time, I’ve followed his record, and I think he is the type of judge that we need on the Supreme Court, one that’s not going to be making policy and legislating from the bench,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I think he very much shares the same judicial philosophy as Justice Gorsuch, so I look forward to supporting his nomination.”

