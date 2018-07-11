Solar Car team racing to California

The solar car race team from Wylie East High School powers up its vehicle next week to make a 900-mile trek across the U.S. Southwest from Fort Worth to Palmdale, Calif.

Race preparations for the 2018 Solar Car Challenge start with team check-ins this Friday at the DFW Marriott Hotel and racing starts Tuesday, July 17 at Texas Motor Speedway. The east-west course goes through Synder, Carlsbad, N.M., El Paso, Phoenix, Az., Palms, Calif. and on into Palmdale.

“We heard rumors that Arizona isn’t really hot this time of year,” team advisor Tony Roseberry joked.

Temperatures in Phoenix last week were well into triple digits, with a high forecast of 114 degrees.

Members of the WEHS team are captain Blake Fleece, Landry Norris, Jaxson Hill, Travis Gunter, Johnathan O’Grady, Paul Dennis, Alex Molina, Dylan Smith, Aldayr Flores and William Wright.

