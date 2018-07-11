Preservation one facet of local builder’s business

Preservation of historic properties in Wylie, as opposed to renovation, is a distinction drawn by Gary Taylor to describe part of the business of Taylor and Son.

In addition to Gary, the business includes son Sam Taylor and son-in-law Chris Funk and has been located in Wylie since 2010.

“Wylie is a growing area and we came to make an impact,” Gary stated.

The business works at opposite ends of construction, developing a residential subdivision south of town, Creekwood Country Estates, and preserving houses and buildings in the Wylie Historic District.

Preservation, the partners explained, involves rebuilding a structure to appear as it did originally, but using modern components and materials. In a renovation, a structure is rebuilt using period correct materials even though modern materials appear the same and are more durable, with updated plumbing and electrical wiring.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]