Duo best in Class 6A

Pair of Wylie softballers were named all-state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Alexis Perry and Sierra Mixture, 2018 graduates, made the academic team in the 6A classification.

Perry was a multi-season starter at catcher and Mixture provided support off the bench for the Pirates.

They helped lead Wylie to a 28-8 finish and an appearance in the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history. It also marked the 24th straight season the Pirates made the playoffs since the school opened in 1995.

David Jenkins • [email protected]