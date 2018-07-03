WISD maintenance kicked into high gear

School’s out for the summer, which means the Facilities Department at Wylie Independent School District has kicked it into high gear to make sure maintenance and construction jobs are completed for the start of the new school year.

Much of the work is routine maintenance at 20 school campuses, replacing materials such as flooring that wear out over time, and applying a fresh coat of paint where needed.

Executive Director of Operations Jennifer DuPlessis and Director of Construction Services oversee the various projects involving school personnel and contractors.

“We are pretty much going from one project to the next,” DuPlessis said. “I’m usually on every site at least once a week.”

The operations director reported that about $2.3 million is budgeted annually for routine maintenance and operations and about $9 million is earmarked for capital projects, such as renovations and remodeling.

