Visit state parks in the “natural state” this summer

Are you tired of the heat and ready to abandon the concrete jungle for a few days with your family? Fill up your car, pack up your kids and check out some of the great state and national parks located in Arkansas.

The state’s natural beauty and its history are a treasure waiting to be discovered in any of the 52 Arkansas parks and museums in the Arkansas State Parks system, with seven National Park Service sites and three national forests covering more than 2.9 million acres of Arkansas, plus more than 200 Arkansas camping sites and recreational areas.

Crater of Diamonds State Park, Murfreesboro, AR

Who doesn’t love diamonds and digging in the dirt? This park is an exercise in fun, being in the outdoors, and a good way to bond as a couple or as a family. At the Crater of Diamonds State Park, visitors can dig for diamonds in a 37 1/2-acre plowed field, which in reality is the eroded surface of an ancient volcanic crater. The park is the eighth largest, diamond-bearing deposit in surface area in the world.

