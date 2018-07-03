City Manager receives awards

‘Tis the season for recognition and Wylie City Manager Mindy Manson recently received a pair of, from Dallas Business Journal and North Central Texas Council of Governments.

Manson was selected by DBJ as one of its 2018 Women in Business honorees and by the COG as the Linda Keithley Award for Women in Public Management winner.

“I’m one of many,” the Wylie city manager said of the DBJ award. The magazine selected 30 honorees for 2018 and will fete them at a luncheon in August.

Members of the city staff nominated Manson for the award.

“They were pretty stealthy,” she said. “I had no idea any of it was going on.”

Joe Reavis • [email protected]