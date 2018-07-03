Back at it again

Wednesday, 4 July, 2018
Work - Part-time - Local --
C&S Media publications is accepting resumes for a part-time mailroom-delivery position in our Wylie location.
The ideal candidate must be able to lift 50 lbs, work Tuesday and Wednesday each week and have use of a truck or SUV helpful. Good driving record required.
Duties include preparation of mail subsbscriptions and delivery to area racks plus duties as assigned.
This is a perfect opportunity for a retired or semi-retired individual who wants to supplement their income.
Outstanding attitude and desire to be part of a progressive, fast-paced staff. Candidates should be non-smokers. Please submit your resume to [email protected] for consideration.

