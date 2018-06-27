Teams travel to Rowlett

Wylie and Wylie East capped the 7-on-7 season in the June 22 Rowlett Div. I state qualifying tournament.

Both teams finished 1-2 in pool action.

Wylie East football beat Dallas Jesuit 33-15, and lost against Lovejoy 40-13 and Rowlett 32-6.

Jesuit ended up 2-1, with Rowlett and Lovejoy tying for first. Rowlett made it to the state qualifying round since Lovejoy had qualified already.

Wylie pulled out a 20-19 win against McKinney, and fell to Melissa 36-6 and Mesquite Horn 45-20.

They tied for third place with McKinney, with Horn and Melissa each taking first. Horn competed in the finale since Class 4A Melissa qualified in a Div. II tournament.

Wylie and Wylie East conclude league play at Wylie ISD Stadium on Wednesday, June 27.

The Pirates face Plano East and Lovejoy. The Raiders take on Lovejoy and Plano East.

For more stories like this see the June 27 issue or subscribe online.

David Jenkins • [email protected]