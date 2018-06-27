Let freedom ring

Residents that are looking for ways to celebrate Independence Day have a variety of events and locations to choose from for the upcoming July 4 holiday.

Saturday, June 30

The Fireworks in the Park celebration of the Fourth of July is slated for Saturday, June 30, at Josephine City Park.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and features food, music, vendors, children’s activities and a fireworks show after dark.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.

No alcohol is allowed on the park grounds.

Wylie will host its annual Bluegrass on Ballard celebration Saturday, June 30.

The event will include music, custom and antique cars, craft and food vendors, and even ponies. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 9 p.m. Activities are centered at Olde City Park and stretch north down Ballard Avenue.

More than 100 arts, crafts and food vendors open for business at 10 a.m. with booths set up at the park and on Ballard. A blood drive, Battle of the Badges, will run until 6 p.m. Blood donors can vote for the fire department or police department for bragging rights.

Other activities include a car show at 4 p.m., a chili cook-off beginning at noon and bluegrass from six different bands starting at 2 p.m.

Music lovers are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and take advantage of the shade trees while listening.

Tuesday, July 3

Firewheel Town Center, in conjunction with the city of Garland, will celebrate Independence Day at its Star Spangled Spectacular event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 3.

There will be live music, face painting, bounce houses, entertainment and food trucks during the event.

Family activities will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the park and along Beebalm Lane, Town Square Blvd. and Coneflower Dr. Food trucks will be available for hungry festival goers from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. near the Park and along Cedar Sage Dr.

Main Stage entertainment will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. near Houlihan’s featuring Hi Definition. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. with viewing areas available at many locations throughout the property.

Firewheel Town Center is located at 245 Cedar Sage Drive in Garland.

Frisco is hosting a slew of events both on July 3 and July 4.

The Hotter ‘n Firecrackers Glow 5K Run will be held at 9 p.m. July 3.

During early packet pickup, ‘glow runners’ will receive LED glasses.

On race day, runners will light up the night with glow necklaces, LED arm bands, as well as a t-shirt. Winners in each category will receive a custom LED medal.

There will also be the annual Dachshund Dash preceding the 5K run.

Events are located on the Frisco Square 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.

Sachse will be celebrating Independence Day with the Red, White & Blue Blast July 3 at Heritage Park.

There will be live entertainment, activities, food, vendors, bounce houses, contests, face painting and fireworks.

For the Independence Day parade, lineup begins at 5 p.m. at the Sachse Library Parking lot and the parade starts at 6 p.m.

The parade will head South down Miles Road and end at Heritage Park. Parade winners will be announced on stage at Heritage Park. Parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded.

Events will take place at 4408 Hudson Dr. in Sachse.

The city of Princeton will be offering their annual July Spectacular Tuesday, July 3.

The spectacular runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell, Sr. Community Park/POW Camp. On tap are live music, arts and crafts vendors, kids zone, Carter Blood Care, food vendors, giveaways and a fireworks show.

Continuing the tradition, a portion of parking fees for the event will be dedicated to the city of Princeton scholarship fund.

Featured musical entertainment this year is Reckless Kelly, an Austin-based band that has served up a blend of country and rock tunes for 20 years, Vandoliers and Castro.

The park is located at 500 West College Street in Princeton.

Wednesday, July 4

Those looking for activities to take part in on Wednesday, July 4 will have ample opportunities.

Firewheel Town Center, in conjunction with the city of Garland, will celebrate Independence Day at its Star Spangled Spectacular event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4.

There will be live music, face painting, bounce houses, entertainment and food trucks during the event.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. with viewing areas available at many locations throughout the property.

Firewheel Town Center is located at 245 Cedar Sage Drive in Garland.

Red, White and Boom will take place in McKinnney at Craig Ranch from 5:30 p.m. to dark.

Activities include family activities and food from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., a concert by Prophets and Outlaws from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Pets are not allowed for the evening events, organizers said.

Craig Ranch is located at 6375 Collin McKinney Pkwy.

There are also downtown events in McKinney for the 4th of July including a hometown parade at 10 a.m., the Yankee Doodle Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a classic car, truck and cycle show from 1 to 5 p.m. The events are free.

In Plano, eager firework connoisseurs can enjoy events at Oak Point Park on July 4. Food trucks will be set up at Collin College beginning at 5 p.m., followed by music by a DJ at 7:30 p.m.

The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. and will be simulcast on 97.5 KLAK.

Oak Point Park is located at 2801 Spring Creek Pkwy. in Plano. The event is free, organizers said.

In Richardson, sparks will fly at the annual Family 4th Celebration from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The event includes a live performance by Counterfeit Radio at 6:30 p.m., a Patriotic Salute Concert at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

There will be bounce houses, a climbing wall and patriotic activities for the kids including the Star Spangled Safety Event.

Breckinridge Park is located just south of the intersection of Renner and Brand roads in northeast Richardson.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. The event is free.

Events in Frisco continue on July 4 with their annual Freedom Fest.

From 4 p.m. until time for fireworks, there will be a Party in the Plaza, a children’s expo and Hometown Heroes exhibit at Simpson Plaza at City Hall.

There will also be the annual Taste of Frisco event starting at 4 p.m. through the fireworks featuring a variety of restaurants also located at Simpson Plaza.

There will also be a soccer match for FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium.

At 10 p.m. there will be fireworks launched from the north field of Toyota Stadium.

Farmersville will host their annual Independence Day event Sparks of Freedom from 4 p.m. to dark at Southlake Park.

The event, sponsored by the Farmersville Community Development Corporation, benefits the Farmersville Fire Department.

Event activities include bounce houses, vendors, a cake auction, live entertainment, sack races and a firefighter’s challenge course for kids. The event is culminated by fireworks.

The event is free, though donations for the fire department are accepted.

Southlake Park is located at 1601 Old Josephine Road in Farmersville.

