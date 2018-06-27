Bluegrass on Ballard Saturday

Music, custom and antique cars, craft and food vendors, and even ponies, fill historic downtown Wylie this Saturday, July 30, for the annual Bluegrass on Ballard celebration.

The free festival hosted by Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, city of Wylie and Bluegrass Heritage Foundation opens at 10 a.m. and runs through 9 p.m. Activities are centered at Olde City Park and stretch north down Ballard Avenue.

“It’s going to be fun,” WDMA President Jeremy Meier said. “It will be a very well attended event.”

More than 100 arts, crafts and food vendors open for business at 10 a.m. with booths set up at the park and on Ballard. Battle of the Badges blood drive of Carter Blood Center, in which blood donors vote for the fire department or police department for bragging rights, runs through the day until 6 p.m.

Bluegrass music begins at 2 p.m. and continues until after 9 p.m. on a stage set up in the park. Music lovers are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and take advantage of the shade trees while listening.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]