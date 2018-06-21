Man stabbed at mobile home park

Wylie Police ask that anyone with information about an assault Wednesday night, June 20, at Glen Knoll Mobile Home Park contact the department.

Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park at 10:33 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. The 47-year-old male victim told police that he was involved in a disturbance with two Hispanic males and was stabbed when the disturbance escalated, Sgt. Donald English reported.

A search of the area by police, a K-9 unit and Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter failed to locate the suspects.

To report information about the incident, call Wylie police investigators at 972-442-8171.

