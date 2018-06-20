Police seek robbery information

By Joe Reavis

Wylie police ask anyone who may have information about an armed robbery June 7 in the 300 block of Donna Lane to contact the department.

Officers were called to the scene at 1:57 p.m. on a report that a resident of the house had been the victim of an armed robbery.

Sgt. Donald English explained that the victim was meeting with the prospective buyer of a gun that he advertised online and when he opened the door four armed black males demanding cash and guns confronted him.

An incident report filed by investigators showed that the gunmen took $83 in cash and a gun valued at $500.

The suspects left the scene in a late 1990s or early 2000s model white Ford F150 crew cab pickup truck, English said.

The victim sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene by Wylie EMS.

Police request that if anyone witnessed the incident or observed any suspicious activity in the area to contact the police department at 972-442-8171.

Wylie Police Department offers a safe exchange zone for citizens buying and selling e-commerce items. The exchange zone is at the police department, 2000 N. Hwy. 78, and is under constant surveillance and monitoring.